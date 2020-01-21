air travel

Delta to hand out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines employees have a hefty bonus coming their way.

The Atlanta-based airline announced last week that $1.6 billion will soon be distributed to 90,000 employees as part of the company's profit-sharing program. For those who are eligible, that bonus will amount to 16.6% of their salary, or approximately two months of pay, according to a CNN report.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it marks the highest profit-sharing in the company's history and the sixth consecutive year of $1 billion or more in profit-sharing.

On LinkedIn, Bastian praised the company's employees, writing, "Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessair travelairline industryairlinedelta
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
JetBlue increases fee for checking bags
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
Flying air taxi takes to the sky for test flight
Japan Airlines offering thousands of free round-trip tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired inside gym in Bronx: NYPD
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
10 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped
Show More
NY sheriff's deputy stabbed while responding to call
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
6-year-old hero: NJ girl saves family from devastating home fire
Body of man found burned, bound in NYC home under construction
NJ couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News