Business

Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling rifles, ammunition in 125 stores

EMBED <>More Videos

The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.

FRESNO, California -- Dick's Sporting Goods is going to stop selling guns in some of its stores.

The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.

Those plans are expected to begin in August.

Dick's Sporting Goods says it will replace the firearms with other sporting goods.

The move comes after the company announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed the school shooter in Parkland, Florida, bought a gun from a Dick's location.

The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns to anyone under 21 years of age.

It's not yet known which locations will be affected.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesshuntingus worldguns
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside NJ bar
Man killed while crossing street in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Suspect allegedly bit off bouncer's pinky finger in Queens
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
2 attackers kill 6 classmates, themselves at Brazil school
Show More
150 residents displaced by massive Yonkers building fire
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside
R. Kelly arrives in court Wednesday in child support case
More TOP STORIES News