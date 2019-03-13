business

Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling rifles, ammunition in 125 stores

EMBED <>More Videos

The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.

FRESNO, California -- Dick's Sporting Goods is going to stop selling guns in some of its stores.

The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.

Those plans are expected to begin in August.

Dick's sporting goods says it will replace the firearms with other sporting goods.

The move comes after the company announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed the school shooter in Parkland, Florida bought a gun from a Dick's location.

The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns, to anyone under 21 years of age.

It's not yet known which locations will be affected.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesshuntingguns
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
Dollar Tree closing 390 Family Dollar stores
Target, Vineyard Vines team up for limited-edition summer line
TOP STORIES
Suspect allegedly bit off bouncer's pinky finger in Queens
150 residents displaced by massive Yonkers building fire
Man killed while crossing street in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday
Source: Bell plans to join Jets for 4 years, $52.5 million
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
Show More
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
R. Kelly expected in court Wednesday in child support case
Giants trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
More TOP STORIES News