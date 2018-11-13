Discount store Five Below opens in Midtown

A new discount chain store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 530 Fifth Ave. between 44th and 45th streets in Midtown, the new addition is a Five Below.
The main draw of Five Below is that every item is $5 or less. Customers can scour for everything from toys to phone accessories to candy to makeup and much more.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Five Below has made a promising start.
Anita W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "Everything here is very 'in' and I love how they incorporate the latest trends into the products. There's definitely something for everyone, and it's agreat gift or stocking stuffer destination."
Head on over to check it out: Five Below is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
