Disney names Bob Chapek new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman

Bob Chapek appears at D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Image Group LA/Disney via Getty Images, File)

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney CEO Bob Iger, who steered the company through successful purchases of Star Wars, Marvel and Fox's entertainment businesses, is stepping down, the company said in a surprise announcement Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Co. named as his replacement Bob Chapek, most recently chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger will remain executive chairman through the end of his contract Dec. 31, 2021.

Iger said it was an "optimal time" for him to step down following Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets and the launch of Disney Plus streaming service in November.

Iger became chief executive of the home of Mickey Mouse in 2005 after a shareholder revolt by Roy E. Disney led to the ouster of longtime chief Michael Eisner. Iger steered Disney through successful acquisitions of Lucasfilms, Marvel, Pixar and other brands that became big moneymakers for Disney.

Bill Ritter interviews Disney CEO Bob Iger about his new book



Susan Arnold, the independent lead director of the Disney board said succession planning had been ongoing for several years.

Chapek is only the seventh CEO in Disney history.

Chapek was head of the parks, experiences and products division since it was created in 2018. Before that he was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015. Before that, he was president of the Disney Consumer Products segment from 2011 to 2015.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
