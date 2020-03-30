Coronavirus

Dollar General offers 10 percent discount for first responders, National Guardsmen, medical workers during COVID-19 pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. -- Dollar General has announced a discount for first responders, activated National Guardsmen and medical personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who qualify include physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and Guardsmen. Customers can show their badge or ID to receive the discount. The 10 percent discount begins on Monday and goes through April 30 with the possibility for extending the offer depending on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

RELATED: Colorado dog delivers groceries to neighbor in need during COVID-19 stay-at-home-order

The discount is not valid toward the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages.

"At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO, in a written statement. "To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals' tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount."

Dollar General previously announced it is hiring up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April.

RELATED: Instacart employees plan nationwide strike as demand for grocery delivery soars amid coronavirus outbreak

Dollar General falls under an essential business during North Carolina's stay-at-home order since it sells groceries and medicine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnational guardbusinesscoronavirusmilitaryhealth careu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
LIVE: USNS Comfort arrives in NY Harbor
NYC to fine social distancing violations
Church under fire after holding packed service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: USNS Comfort arrives in NY Harbor
NYC to fine social distancing violations
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst hospital
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds with some showers
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Lakewood couple accused of defying social gathering order
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
Show More
Coronavirus outbreak hits triple digits in NYC jails
NY expected to reach 1,000 coronavirus deaths by Monday
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Cases top 13,000 with 161 deaths in NJ
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News