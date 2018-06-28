CASINO

Elaborate grand openings for Hard Rock, Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Maggie Kent reports on the new casinos in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
Atlantic City's brand new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Ocean Resort Casino held elaborate grand openings Thursday -- even though they actually opened a day earlier than scheduled.

The previously shuttered casinos both received permission Wednesday afternoon from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin full operations, so both immediately started letting gamblers inside and pleaded for people to come back for Thursday's festivities.

Hard Rock, in particular, did not want to take away from the impact of its Thursday grand opening, which included celebrities and a mass guitar smashing on the boardwalk.



The Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean Resort is the former Revel.

They were two of the five Atlantic City casinos that had shut down since 2014. Together, they will restore about 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost in the shutdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

EMBED More News Videos

Newest Atlantic City casinos open a day early, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 27, 2018



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessn.j. newsnew jersey newscasinoAtlantic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CASINO
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car
Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire
Resorts World Casino opens in Catskills
Who is embattled businessman Steve Wynn?
More casino
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News