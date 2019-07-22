Equifax reaches settlement deal for $425 million, $19.2 million to New York

Credit rating agencies have a responsibility to safeguard consumers' financial and personal information, and the egregious Equifax data breach in 2017 and the agency's response was unacceptable. We are holding Equifax accountable and the company will pay $19.2 million to NY. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 22, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Equifax reached a settlement with the State of New York over the data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of Americans.The credit rating agency will pay up to $425 million in restitution to those impacted by the breach.Governor Cuomo says the settlement sends a clear message that credit rating agencies will be held accountable if they leave customers' data vulnerable. New York will receive $19.2 million.----------