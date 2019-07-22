Equifax reaches settlement deal for $425 million, $19.2 million to New York

The credit rating agency will pay up to $425 million in restitution to those impacted by the breach.
Governor Cuomo says the settlement sends a clear message that credit rating agencies will be held accountable if they leave customers' data vulnerable. New York will receive $19.2 million.
Credit rating agencies have a responsibility to safeguard consumers' financial and personal information, and the egregious Equifax data breach in 2017 and the agency's response was unacceptable. We are holding Equifax accountable and the company will pay $19.2 million to NY.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 22, 2019
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts