Equifax reaches settlement deal for $425 million, $19.2 million to New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Equifax reached a settlement with the State of New York over the data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of Americans.

The credit rating agency will pay up to $425 million in restitution to those impacted by the breach.

Governor Cuomo says the settlement sends a clear message that credit rating agencies will be held accountable if they leave customers' data vulnerable. New York will receive $19.2 million.



