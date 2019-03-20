google

European Union fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing its role in online advertising

EMBED <>More Videos

European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

BRUSSELS -- European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

The EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced the results of the long-running probe of Google's AdSense advertising business case at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

It's the third time the commission has slapped Google with an antitrust penalty, following multibillion-dollar fines resulting from separate probes into two other parts of the Silicon Valley giant's business.

Last year Vestager hit the company with a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine following an investigation into its Android operating system. In 2017, she slapped Google with a 2.42 billion euro fine in a case involving its online shopping search results.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessadvertisinggoogleeuropean unionus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Oscars: The most searched Best Picture nominee in every state
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
NYPD calls on Google to remove checkpoint warnings in Waze app
Girl wins Doodle for Google contest with adorable dinosaurs
TOP STORIES
9 people hurt in Ridgewood, Queens fire
Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from subway
Fire breaks out in bakery on East Side, 4 people hurt
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
AccuWeather: Spring arrives this evening
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Show More
Generators running after power after outage at Queens complex
Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
Fake wall used to catch pro-Trump graffiti artist in subway
2 dead after car crashes through railing, plunges into water
More TOP STORIES News