Business

Facebook launching its own currency, Libra, for 2 billion-plus users

By RACHEL LERMAN
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook is launching a new digital currency to make e-commerce accessible to more people around the world.

The social media giant is announcing Libra, a cryptocurrency it is creating with more than two dozen partners including Uber, PayPal, Visa and Spotify.

The digital currency will be backed by a reserve of existing currencies from around the world likely including the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen.

Facebook's long rumored currency will launch to the public early next year. It is likely to spark privacy concerns with people who are wary about giving Facebook more information about themselves.

But Facebook says it will keep financial data secure and separate from its social media sites.

Libra will be governed by a nonprofit made up of the founding companies and non-governmental organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniafacebooklibramark zuckerbergcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nik Wallenda installs highwire in Times Square
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day
Fire burns through Coney Island apartment
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
NY bill OKs driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Show More
Yonkers firefighters help deliver baby on Father's Day
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Dispute between American Airlines and mechanics impacts flyers
More TOP STORIES News