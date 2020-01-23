Fairway Market to sell 5 stores, file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fairway Market is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will sell up to five of its stores and its distribution center to Village Super Market, Inc, the parent company of ShopRite, for $70 million.The company will then begin to sell its remaining store locations under court supervision.On Wednesday, the company denied a report it was declaring another form of bankruptcy, Chapter 7, and closing all of its stores.Fairway says it will continue to serve customers at its stores throughout the tri-state area. They say that customer promotions and loyalty programs will remain in place."We would like to extend gratitude to our employees, vendors, distributors and customers for their support, dedication and loyalty over the years. It has always been Fairway's priority to ensure our patrons are provided with the most optimal grocery experience, with the freshest foods and best quality products, and our employees feel appreciated," said Abel Porter, Chief Executive Officer at Fairway Market. "After careful consideration of all alternatives, we have concluded that a Court-supervised sale process is the best way to meet our objectives of preserving as many jobs as possible, maximizing value for our stakeholders, and positioning Fairway for long term success under new ownership."In addition to ShopRite, Village Super Market operates the Gourmet Garage grocery stores."We appreciate that Fairway's loyal customers are concerned about the future, and if we are successful in our bid, we are committed to keeping Fairway, including its name, unique product selection and value, a part of this community," said Robert Sumas, CEO of Village Super Market, Inc.Fairway Market has been a fixture in New York City since the 1930s.It was not immediately known which stores were being sold to Village Super Market. The chain includes the iconic location on Manhattan's Upper West Side, at the corner of West 74th Street and Broadway.----------