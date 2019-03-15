Fairygodboss' $10 million financing tops recent funding news in New York

New York-based online career community Fairygodboss has secured $10 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced on March 11.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Fairygodboss helps women make more confident career decisions. At Fairygodboss, they believe it should be easier for women to get the scoop about companies and jobs from other women. Their professional community reviews and crowdsources information so you can learn what women are paid, the hours they work and whether they believe their company is fair."
The four-year-old startup has raised two previous funding rounds, including a $3 million seed round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by New York companies in information technology over the past month to $140 million. The local information technology industry has seen 238 funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $4.5 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, the artificial intelligence-enabled recruiting company Wade & Wendy announced a $7.6 million Series A funding round on March 5, led by Jazz Venture Partners.
According to Crunchbase, "Wade & Wendy offers machine intelligence personalities that aim to make hiring more human."
Founded in 2015, the company has raised three previous rounds, including a seed round in 2016.
Meanwhile, auto insurance company INSHUR raised $7 million in Series A funding, announced on Feb. 13.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "INSHUR is the only mobile-first provider of commercial auto insurance for professional drivers."
INSHUR last raised angel funding in 2016.
Also of note, digital media company Serial Box raised $4.5 million in seed funding, announced on March 8 and led by Boat Rocker Media.
From Crunchbase, "Releasing fiction serials over the course of 10-16 week seasons, Serial Box is about delivering addictive episodes straight to the user's digital device to be read or listened to anytime, anywhere."
The company previously raised $1.6 million in seed funding in 2018.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, the cycling app Hammerhead raised $4.2 million in seed funding, announced on March 7 and led by KB Partners.
From Crunchbase, "Hammerhead guides cyclists through their ride and analyzes their performance afterwards."
The company previously raised $3 million in seed funding in 2015.
