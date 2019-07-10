facebook

Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra, 'raises concerns' for Federal Reserve Chairman

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that Facebook's new digital currency, Libra, "raises many serious concerns" and will be closely monitored by U.S. and overseas regulators.

RELATED: What you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency

Powell says that Libra could be used for money laundering and terrorist financing, and could also threaten financial stability given that Facebook's huge user base may result in Libra's wide adoption.

Powell made the statements Wednesday at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

"The process of addressing these concerns should be a patient and careful one," Powell says in response to questions from Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell also says the Fed is coordinating with other regulators, such as the Treasury Department, and other central banks overseas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkwashington dcfacebooklibrafederal reserveu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Facebook group mocks lawmakers blasting immigrant treatment
Facebook gives all-clear after sarin scare at mail facility in Menlo Park
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
US Soccer chief mispronounces Rapinoe's name during ceremony
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of USWNT championship parade
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
Show More
Ex-Liverpool striker's stolen dog returned after home break-in
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Search for suspect after 10-year-old girl groped on NYC subway
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
More TOP STORIES News