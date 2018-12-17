Fine Fare Supermarket now open in Washington Heights | Hoodline

A new grocery store has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 4211 Broadway, Suite 17 in Washington Heights, the fresh addition is called Fine Fare Supermarket.
The store offers grocery items as well as household supplies. Check out the dairy, produce, deli and bakery sections, or shop for cleaning supplies, toilet paper and more. It also offers prepared foods, as well as a salad station, for busy New Yorkers.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Ivie P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 4, wrote, "This supermarket is huge, strategically organized and very roomy with open space."
And Emily K. wrote, "It is immaculate. Super clean and organized. They are still filling in some of the refrigerators and shelves. But it's about 95 percent filled. They have rotisserie chickens and many choices of prepared foods sold by the pound. Also, a salad station. And all the staples you expect to find."
Fine Fare Supermarket is now open at 4211 Broadway, Suite 17, so head on over to check it out.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
businessHoodlineNew York City