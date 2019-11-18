Business

Five Below starts selling things over $5

The popular store known for selling its products for $5 or less is raising its prices.

For the first time in 17 years, Five Below will start selling its products above $5.

"We've always done everything possible to absorb cost increases," the company said. "Recently, we had to raise prices above $5 on tech items to keep providing the products we love."

The items costing up to $10 will be in separate sections of the store. They will also have a toys and games section called "10 below gift shop" and an electronics section called "10 below tech."

The company said it will keep the name "Five Below" because most items in the store remain $5 or less.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessshopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI man missing nearly a month after landing at JFK on Oct. 28
Woman found dead in Staten Island woods ruled homicide
2 brothers shot, 1 fatally at NYCHA complex in Bronx
AccuWeather: Damp, windy and chilly Monday
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Grand Central Terminal's Annual Holiday Fair begins
Show More
Livery driver accused of stabbing customer to turn himself in
Police: Suspects posed as building super, pistol-whipped, robbed victim
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Suspect sought after teen found fatally stabbed on NYC sidewalk
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
More TOP STORIES News