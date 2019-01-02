BUSINESS

Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes in Manhattan

FILE A mannequin wearing Anne Klein clothing is seen on a window display at Lord &Taylor department store along New York's Fifth Avenue (Zack Seckler)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's the end of an era for a historic Manhattan department store. Lord and Taylor will officially close its doors for the last time on Wednesday.

The 104-year-old Fifth Avenue store is shutting down for good now that the holidays are over.

The iconic window displays were dedicated to thanking New Yorkers for decades of loyal business.

Lord and Taylor sold the 11-story building to We Work in 2017 for more than $850 million.

The company says it's closing the historic store to shift its focus toward online sales.

