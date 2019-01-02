It's the end of an era for a historic Manhattan department store, with Lord and Taylor set to officially close its doors for the last time Wednesday.The 104-year-old Fifth Avenue store is shutting down for good now that the holidays are over.The iconic window displays were dedicated to thanking New Yorkers for decades of loyal business.Lord and Taylor sold the 11-story building to We Work in 2017 for more than $850 million.The company says it's closing the flagship location to shift its focus toward online sales.----------