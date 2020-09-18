Business

Ford to build electric truck plant in Michigan and add 300 jobs

DEARBORN, Michigan -- Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.

The new plant is being built Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford is starting to produce a new version of the F-150 that's due in showrooms this November.

Ford's F-series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. with nearly 900,000 sold last year. Ford says the new electric truck will go on sale in mid-2022.

The company says it's investing $700 million in its Rouge factory complex to make the new trucks. Ford also plans a plug-in gas-electric hybrid version.

