forever 21

Forever 21 issues apology after plus-size customers receive diet bars inside of packages

Forever 21 has issued an apology after several plus-size customers said they felt body-shamed after receiving an Atkins diet bar inside of their package.

Multiple shoppers took to social media to complain about the fashion retailer after receiving diet bars they didn't order.

The company said the free samples were sent out as part of a marketing campaign and were included with online orders in all sizes and categories.

Forever 21 apologized for the incident and called the move an "oversight."

The company said all free samples have been removed from future orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdietforever 21societyweightu.s. & worldbody shamingconsumer
FOREVER 21
Polcie charge woman in Herald Square crash.
Several hospitalized after car crashes onto sidewalk, through store window
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person killed near motel in Asbury Park police-involved shooting
Bicyclist critically injured by SUV in Queens
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday
Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI
NYPD searching for suspects after officers doused with water
Wake set for Robert Morgenthau, longest-serving Manhattan DA
Mother pleads for driver who killed her son to come forward
Show More
Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ, charged with DWI
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
More TOP STORIES News