Glia nets $20 million, plus more funding news for New York software companies

New York's software industry is on a roll with investors, with 31 local companies securing venture capital. New funding rounds were recently announced by software companies Glia, Thinknum, Jitjatjo, Thirstie and Fetcher, according to company database Crunchbase.
Glia topped the city's recent funding headlines by announcing a $20 million Series B round on March 13, led by Insight Venture Partners.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Glia creates digital-first moments that simplify and transform communications between financial institutions and their customers using Messaging, Video, Voice, CoBrowsing and Artificial Intelligence."
The seven-year-old company has raised three previous funding rounds, including a $7.6 million Series A round in 2015.
Next up, Thinknum raised $11 million in Series A funding, in a round announced on March 20 and financed by Green Visor Capital.
According to Crunchbase, "Thinknum is a web platform that allows investors to get data-driven investment ideas by monitoring companies' websites. Investors and financial analysts use Thinknum's tools for research, data analysis and collaboration enabling them to generate unique insights."
The company also raised a $1 million seed round in 2014.
Meanwhile, Jitjatjo raised $11 million in Series A funding, announced on March 21. The round was financed by Morningside Technology Ventures.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Connecting talent and operators to jobs is what we do, it's not who we are. We exist because we want to help people reach their potential. We want our talent to feel valued."
Jitjatjo last raised $4.3 million in seed funding in 2017.
Also of note, wine and spirits company Thirstie raised $7 million in Series A funding, announced on March 19 and financed by Queens Court Capital.
From Crunchbase, "Thirstie is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the retail alcohol industry. By partnering with hundreds of licensed retail partners, they deliver products directly to consumers in 10 markets in less than an hour and ship premium alcohol products to consumers in most locations in the U.S. in less than three days."
The company previously raised $5 million in seed funding in 2016.
Rounding out the city's top local funding events, employment company Fetcher raised $5.4 million in seed funding, announced on March 21 and led by Accomplice.
From Crunchbase, "Fetcher's mission is to make it fast, easy and fun for organizations to find the right person, for the right job, at the right time. Fetcher helps companies find the candidates whose talents, interests and experience best match the needs of the job and the culture of the team."
The company previously raised $1.4 million in seed funding in 2017.
Overall, New York-based software companies have raised $495 million in venture funding over the past month, and $7.8 billion over the past year.
