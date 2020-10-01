Business

H&M is closing 250 stores due to COVID-19

H&M is closing 250 stores next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, as people increasingly shop online.

The fast-fashion retailer has 5,000 stores worldwide, so Thursday's announcement accounts for 5% of its total store count.

"More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic," following temporary store closures that, at its peak, totaled about 80% of its store count, H&M said in a statement Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Dunkin' to close 800 stores across US following pandemic sales decline

The Swedish retailer said its third quarter, which encompasses sales from June to August, recovered as time went on because of store reopenings and "strong and profitable" growth in online shopping. Still, September sales declined 5% compared to the same month a year ago.

"Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger," CEO Helena Helmersson said in release.

The coronavirus has accelerated the trend toward online shopping, which was already disrupting the retail industry and battering major chains before the pandemic hit. H&M rival Inditex, which owns Zara and other fast-fashion brands, said earlier this year it plans to close as many as 1,200 stores this year and next.

SEE ALSO: JCPenney expected to sell to Simon and Brookfield for $1.75B

H&M and Inditex aren't the only retailers feeling the pinch. American Eagle Outfitters and GameStop also recently announced plans to close hundreds of stores because of the rise of online shopping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessh&mbusinessfashionu.s. & worldstore closingshopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC teacher loses morale when no students show up
Alleged 7-Eleven shoplifter killed on LI, clerk charged with manslaughter
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
Flight attendant delivers heartfelt message amid furloughs
10 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
NYC programs seek to intercept violence before it happens
COVID NY: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
Show More
Long line forms outside NJ town's COVID-19 testing site as cases surge
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
Man posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee: NYPD
5 parrots separated at zoo for swearing at each other, guests
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News