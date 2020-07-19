Business

Watch Harlem Serves Up: Part 2

NEW YORK -- "Six years ago, we created 'Harlem EatUp!,' a festival which shined a spotlight on an iconic community, its residents, small businesses and restaurants," said Samuelsson, co-founder of the festival, who also participated in the program.

Said Karlitz, co-founder of "Harlem EatUp!" "This year, given the pandemic and its disproportionate impact on communities of color, we repurposed our efforts to create this television and online fundraiser, to promote businesses in Harlem and to raise money for non-profits that serve Harlem, its residents in need, its businesses and the city of New York."
