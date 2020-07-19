Business

NEW YORK -- Celebrity chefs who have participated in Harlem EatUp! in past years again took part, such as Daniel Boulud, Anne Burrell, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Andrew Zimmern, as well as the founder of charitable beneficiary, World Central Kitchen, José Andrés. Performers and other notables included talk show host Tamron Hall and WABC-TV anchor Sandra Bookman, who will co-host; along with former President Bill Clinton, Kurtis Blow, Common, Sheila E, Doug E Fresh, Kevin Liles, Ralph McDaniels, D-Nice, Dascha Polanco, MJ Rodriguez, Bevy Smith, Trey Songz, Justin Tuck, Mary Wilson, Deborah Joy Winans, and more.

Proceeds raised from the show will benefit Citymeals, World Central Kitchen, Harlem Park to Park and Uptown Grand Central. "This incredible evening would not be possible without our program's supporters, including Humana, Barilla, and Con Edison among others," shared Karlitz.
