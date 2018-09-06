Health care adds the most NYC jobs this month, but tech rates higher among employees

Making a career move, or just want to stay informed about how national industry trends--like the shifting landscape of manufacturing, services, and tech--are playing out in New York?
Locally, service industries like health care and retail are recruiting large numbers of new workers in NYC, putting them among the top five in total jobs posted last month on jobs site Glassdoor. One technology-based industry also made the list: computer software is among the top five currently seeking the most workers.
However, the picture looks different when considering which industries offer the best places to work. Manufacturing and service industries did not make the top five, when measured by overall ratings for companies hiring in New York City last month. In contrast, tech industries are performing well based on employee satisfaction: among employers hiring this month in the city, those in internet tech and computer software have some of the highest overall ratings.
If you're a registered nurse, you'll find plenty of opportunities for hiring and advancement in New York City. Registered nurses represented the position most in demand on the hiring market last month, with retail representatives, software engineers, project managers, and sales associates filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.
Many of the city's top industries reflect national trends; one is unique to the area. Of the five industries recruiting the most workers in New York City last month, health care, computer software, recruiting, and retail were in the top five nationwide; finance ranked second in New York City but eighth across the U.S.
Differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in New York City closely match patterns across the country as well. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in internet tech, accounting and law, real estate, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in all five of those industries are also rated highest among those recruiting this month in New York City.
Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave New York City-based real estate firms an average overall rating of 3.9 out of five stars in the city; local tech companies receive an average rating of 3.88 stars, accounting and legal firms an average rating of 3.75 stars, and recruiting firms around 3.73 stars. Telecommunications, real estate, computer software, internet tech, and construction had the highest employee satisfaction ratings in NYC across the board.
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.
Hospitals and health care companies like Mount Sinai Health System, CVS Health, and NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare are seeking large numbers of registered nurses, retail representatives, and pharmacy technicians. And internet companies like Care.com, Amazon, and Google are currently looking for software engineers and solutions architects.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
businessHoodlineNew York City