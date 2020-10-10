coronavirus new york city

Roosevelt Hotel in New York City set to close by end of month

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After almost 100 years in business, the historic Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close due to financial losses incurred from the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel is expected to close by the end of October.

It has nearly 500 employees, some of whom were furloughed in March, while others were still on the job.

The Roosevelt Hotel opened its doors in 1924, located on East 45th Street just off Madison Avenue.

A spokesman for the hotel released the following statement:

Due to the current, unprecedented environment and the continued uncertain impact from COVID-19, the owners of The Roosevelt Hotel have made the difficult decision to close the hotel and the associates were notified this week. The iconic hotel, along with most of New York City, has experienced very low demand and as a result the hotel will cease operations before the end of the year. There are currently no plans for the building beyond the scheduled closing.

WATCH: Fiery protest over NYC COVID cluster restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus pandemic hit another fever pitch in Borough Park, Brooklyn overnight. As state and local officials work to crack down on COVID clusters, they are getting some push


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citymidtownmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhotelhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
COVID Updates: Curfews, restricted sale of alcohol implemented in Germany
COVID Updates: Large event at religious facility leads to outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests continue after activist arrested in attack on reporter
Columbus statue guarded ahead of Mother Cabrini statue unveiling
Search for attacker in stabbing that left NJ man fighting for life
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State
Delta's leftovers impacting NYC, Tri-State area
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
Show More
New Jersey's 6-day black bear hunt begins
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
Body found in wooded area on Long Island
Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
More TOP STORIES News