HOSTESS

Hostess to pay employees bonuses in Twinkies, cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Hostess is the latest company to offer employee bonuses thanks to the new tax plan, but it's the first one to throw Twinkies on top of the cash. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By ABC7.com staff
How would you like to get paid in Twinkies?

Hostess is the latest company to offer employee bonuses thanks to the new tax plan, but it's the first one to throw Twinkies on top of the cash.

The company said it will give employees $750 in cash and $500 in 401K contributions.

To further sweeten the benefit, it will give employees a year's worth of free baked products.

Every week, employees will get a "multi-pack" with everything from Twinkies to Ding Dongs.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshostesstaxesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News