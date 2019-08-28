Business

Hudson's Bay selling Lord & Taylor for $100 million

lord & taylor fifth avenue new york city

FILE A mannequin wearing Anne Klein clothing is seen on a window display at Lord &Taylor department store along New York's Fifth Avenue (Zack Seckler)

NEW YORK -- Lord & Taylor, one of the nation's oldest department stores, is being sold for $100 million to a rental clothing company.

Le Tote Inc. is buying the company from Hudson's Bay Co., which gets a minority stake in Le Tote and will control two seats on its board.

Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled recently as more people shop online. It has closed several stores, including its flagship on New York's Fifth Avenue, which was shut for good earlier this year after more than a century in the 11-story building.

Le Tote, created less than a decade ago in San Francisco, said Wednesday that it plans to bring clothing rental to Lord & Taylor's customers. With clothing rental, popularized by Rent the Runway and other startups, customers pay a monthly fee to get clothes shipped to them, wear a few times and then ship them back. Traditional retailers, such as Urban Outfitters and Banana Republic, are launching their own versions.

Le Tote will pay Hudson's Bay $75 million in cash when the deal closes, which is expected to happen before the holiday season. It will also pay Hudson's Bay $25 million in cash after two years.

Hudson's Bay, based in Canada, also owns Saks Fifth Avenue.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citylord & taylor
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rabbi hit with rock in Brooklyn speaks out
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
Police believe missing 16-year-old from NYC fled to London
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Queen approves UK government's request to suspend parliament for Brexit
AccuWeather: Showers show up
Family wants Giants to change policy requiring tickets for babies
Show More
Marriott eliminating tiny toiletries by 2020
Pedestrian fatally struck in Bethpage
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Gas station robber nearly gets by clerk distracted by phone
LIVE: Gov. Murphy pushes for Portal Bridge replacement funding
More TOP STORIES News