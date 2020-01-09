Iconic Neir's Tavern in Queens will close after 180 years of service

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Neir's Tavern, a beloved watering hole in Woodhaven, will sadly close its doors after nearly 180 years of service.
The tavern occupies a small corner spot on 78th Street and was the backdrop for scenes in the mob hit movie classic "Goodfellas."
The owner, Loy Gordon, took over the restaurant 11 years ago and poured his heart and soul into turning the place around financially.
"It is hard to let go, I keep thinking, at some point something will happen, but it hasn't," Gordon said.
"The community is very sad. I wish he had a Christmas miracle," customer Marie Hall said.
Mary Ellen O'Hea said she has been coming to the tavern since she was about 8 years old. Now, 64, she says the place still feels the same.
"Everybody was friendly, and it was a community like it is now," she said.
Last year the building owner sold the property, and with no current lease, and rent doubling, he could not afford to sustain the long-standing tavern. Gordon had no choice but to call it quits.
"For a year it has been a big fight, I am tired, miss my son, but I love the place still," Gordon said.
Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon visited Neir's Tavern in 2016 when the owner was trying to obtain landmark status to save the restaurant.
Sadly, Neir's will close its doors on Sunday.
"Most of my friends in my close circle, they are from here," customer Jonathan Negron said.
Gordon and the community are praying for a Hail Mary.
"If someone can see the vision that I had for it, and brave enough to renegotiate something that works, and be here and tasks the passion and care, Neir's is yours, let us work together," he said.
