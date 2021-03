Loeb Boathouse in Central Park set to reopen after closing down during COVID pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos The legendary Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park laid off its staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic and may not reopen until next spring.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The legendary Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park is set to reopen after closing its doors during the pandemic.A statement was released Tuesday on Instagram announcing the restaurant's return."It is with a full heart and great joy that we announce the reopening of the Boathouse! We missed you as much as you missed us! A heartfelt thanks to all who reached out. Reservation link in our profile."Loeb Boathouse had to temporarily close its doors and lay off its staff last March due to COVID.At the time, a representative with the Boathouse said they had been in talks with the city with the intention to reopen in the spring of 2021.The famed restaurant is known for its rowboats that can be rented to explore the lake.