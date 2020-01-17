air travel

JetBlue ups checked bag fee by $5 to $35

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies into Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK -- JetBlue Airways is raising fees for checking bags again by $5 - to $35 for the first one and $40 for the second - on flights within the United States.

Passengers can avoid the increase if they pay for up to two bags at least 24 hours before their flight.

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said Friday that the airline believes that "it makes sense to charge for the added services that only certain customers use" while not charging for other things such as onboard TV and Wi-Fi.

Dombrowski added that the $5 discount for those who pay bag fees ahead of time should cut down on transactions in the airport lobby and make for a better travel experience.

The changes took effect for tickets bought on Thursday and were posted on the airline's website.

Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets and those with a JetBlue-branded credit card do not have to pay the fees.

Many U.S. airlines have been charging for checking one or two bags for more than 10 years - Southwest is the major exception. New York-based JetBlue raised the fees by $5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessair traveltravelairline industryu.s. & worldjetblueconsumer
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
Flying air taxi takes to the sky for test flight
Japan Airlines offering thousands of free round-trip tickets
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
2 in custody after slashing at LIRR train station lobby
Gunshot fired in Midtown, but no victim found
Suspect in bleach attack at NYC subway station in custody
Rapper from Brooklyn accused of transporting stolen car from LA
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Neighbors speak out after young mom found dead in Long Island home
Show More
JFK, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced up to 12 years
ICE leader blames 'sanctuary' policies for NYC killing
Man follows young girl walking her dog in New Jersey
Man accused of causing $51M in damage in NJ fire will remain in custody
More TOP STORIES News