Jobs report: Which occupations rank highly in NYC, by hiring demand?

As the latest U.S. jobs report hits newsstands, how did cities in the New York City area do in terms of new jobs added last month? And which industries and occupations may be attracting workers to the area most?
For the second month in a row, New York City ranked first for new positions in health care and hospitals of any city in the U.S., according to data from jobs site Glassdoor. The city also ranked first for jobs added in the finance and recruiting industries.
Comparing across the country, New York City came in ahead of Los Angeles, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions in health care and hospitals last month. Los Angeles does have a smaller population, at 3,918,872 compared to NYC's 8,461,961, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey.
When looking at positions added by occupation, New York City is most competitive in terms of new jobs for software application engineers, placing first among U.S. cities in overall demand for that skill set. The city also ranked first in demand for small business bankers and service representatives.
If we focus on the number of jobs relative to the local population, New York City is most competitive in hiring for financial engineers, placing fourth among U.S. cities in that field. The city ranked sixth in new jobs for systems testers and freelance designers, again relative to the local population.
New York City fell just behind Washington, D.C. in hiring for financial engineers, while Wilmington, Delaware topped the charts nationwide in per-capita positions for systems testers. (D.C. has a smaller population, bumping up its per-capita jobs ratio.)
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities? Health care establishments like Mount Sinai Health System and Memorial Sloan Kettering are bringing on registered nurses and clinical nurses. And banks and finance companies like J.P. Morgan, Citi, and BNY Mellon are currently hiring wealth managers, personal bankers, and group managers.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
businessHoodlineNew York City