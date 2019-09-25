Business

Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US

FILE Chantel Williams exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Craig Mitchelldyer)

Juul CEO Kevin Burns has announced he will step down. K.C. Crosthwaite joins the company as CEO effective immediately.

Crosthwaite was formerly the Chief Growth Officer at Altria Group Inc., he oversaw the company's expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes. He also served as an observer on JUUL Labs' board of directors.

Effective immediately, JUUL Labs announced the company is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. The company said it will also "refrain from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesse cigarettesvapingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democrats take up impeachment drive, say Trump betrayed oath
Car crashes into home on Long Island, homeowner hurt
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
9-year-old caught driving mom's car in Las Vegas
Gov. Cuomo travels to Conn. to work on vaping policies
Show More
RHONJ star Joe Giudice asks to be sent to Italy
New York City cancels school on December 23
Measles outbreak: If my kids are vaccinated do I need to worry?
Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera shows after harassment reports
Pilot rescued from plane stuck in tree after missing runway
More TOP STORIES News