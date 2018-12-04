BUSINESS

Last holiday shopping season for luxury retailer Henri Bendel

In this Sept. 8, 2011, file photo shoppers gather outside the Henri Bendel store on Fifth Avenue during Fashion's Night Out in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York City department store Henri Bendel is in the midst of its final holiday shopping season, and shoppers are popping in for one last hurrah -- and for the memories.

L Brands Inc., which acquired the iconic brand in 1985, announced earlier this year that the 23 Bendel stores will turn out the lights in January.

The Columbus, Ohio, company, which also owns Victoria's Secret, said it wanted to focus on its larger brands that have more growth potential.

Henry Bendel was a women's hat maker from Lafayette, Louisiana, who moved to New York in 1895 and began catering to the city's elite while making the stores' brown and white striped shopping and bags and hat boxes a coveted status symbol.

In the 1960s, its in-house illustrator was a young artist named Andy Warhol.
The company's flagship store on New York's Fifth Avenue, steps away from Trump Tower, is a landmark in Manhattan.

In these final days, many shoppers are taking a trip down memory lane.

"I'm buying a gift for my mom, and I figured since the store is closing, this would be a nice memento to have forever," shopper Monet Dowrich said.

The company doesn't own the real estate, so it's unclear what will become of the landmark building.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessstore closingNew York CityManhattanGreenwich Village
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Strand bookstore owner fights against NYC landmark status
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Bayonne smokestack, water tower imploded
Starbucks to block porn on its Wi-Fi
More Business
Top Stories
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
Body found in Costa Rica believed to be missing woman
Woman assaulted after smoke bomb goes off in Bronx building
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
Show More
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Woman allegedly raped by Murphy aide gives powerful testimony
Dow plunges nearly 800 points as trade jitters rattle investors
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Taxi driver sentenced for killing Yonkers man decade ago
More News