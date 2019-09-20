Apple opens remodeled Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York City -- The Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan is back in business on Friday after a massive remodeling project.
Apple Fifth Avenue is reopening its doors to coincide with the launch of the new iPhones.
Customers visiting the store will find a completely redesigned space.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending the store reopening to welcome the first customers.
Like before, Apple says the 24-hour location is "Always Open to Open Minds."
A more welcoming plaza and new "Today at Apple" sessions will define the store's return.
You can discover more about the store on Apple's website.
