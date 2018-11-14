LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --Amazon is coming to Queens and bringing thousands of good paying jobs to the city.
But not everyone is happy and local leaders and residents held a protest Wednesday.
The protest began at 11:30 a.m. outside what will be the new site for Amazon once it's redeveloped.
The protest was planned before the details of the Amazon deal were even revealed.
The concerns raised mirrored the ones brought up Tuesday night at a community meeting in Long Island City.
Some residents say want to see Amazon investing the infrastructure, subway system and affordable housing.
"We have so many members over in the NYCHA houses that are just blocks from here that are already working in different types of fullfilment and distribution centers that are in the city already. Their rents are going to increase and it's not just the rents, their groceries are going to be astronomical," said Chelsea Connor, RWDSU.
In an announcement Tuesday, Amazon promised 25,000 jobs in Long Island City, green space and job fairs.
But, there is outrage over incentives given to Amazon.
That includes more than a billion and a half dollars in tax credits from the state, a half billion for construction and an unknown amount of city incentives that could reach over a hundred million more.
"We're seeing such an issue of people just being able to pay their rent, that we can somehow find money to give to Amazon, but can't fix our trains, can't deal with the housing crisis, can't actually deal with what's going on in our schools, it's just very troubling to us," said Zachary Lerner, New York Communities for Change.
"Why isn't de Blasio making sure that we, that the small business owners, who are the biggest employers in the country, that we are well? No one's giving me a kickback," said Michelle Melnick, a business owner.
"This is a big money maker for us. Costs us nothing," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
This new deal was made with the state, giving the city council essentially no power to change the deal.
