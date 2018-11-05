BUSINESS

Lowe's to close 2 stores in Manhattan,1 in Connecticut

Lowes will close 51 stores in the US and Canada, including 3 in the tri-state area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Home improvement giant Lowe's will be closing 51 stores in the US and Canada, including a few stores in the Tri-State area.

The company announced Monday that two stores in Manhattan, one on the Upper West Side and another in the Flatiron District, and one store in Connecticut will be closing their doors.

Stores in New Jersey will not be affected.

Lowe's blames online shopping and its struggle to keep up with main rival Home Depot as reasons for the store closings.

The stores will be closed before Feb. 1, 2019 and the company said it would try to find jobs at nearby stores for employees affected by the closings.

