BUSINESS

Makeup giant Sephora opens a third, smaller Brooklyn location in Williamsburg

Photo: Anetora A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Cosmetics store Sephora recently opened its first Williamsburg location at 241 Bedford Ave. (between Third and Fourth streets). The branch is a Sephora Studio -- a smaller version of the store focused on assisting customers with advice and makeovers.

Mini-makeovers don't require an appointment, but full makeovers do. Customers can also find "beauty classes" and other events, as well as most major makeup brands and products for sale.

The new retailer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood so far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Johanna B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 5, wrote, "Don't expect 200+ brands of makeup, skincare and haircare. Don't expect the craziness found at many larger Sephora locations. Do expect personalized and customized service. Do expect a nice, orderly layout."

And Anetora A. agreed about the service: "I was here on opening day. Customer service was good even though they were very busy. They took their time to swatch and test out products and didn't leave me hanging. The aisles are well planned out."

Head on over to check it out: Sephora is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
