unemployment

Many more likely sought unemployment aid amid resurgence of coronavirus

By Paul Wiseman
WASHINGTON -- With the nation still gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March.

The rate of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly twice the record high that had existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a recession. With many states and localities having re-imposed lockdowns in response to the spreading virus, businesses face renewed struggles that have forced some to impose further job cuts or to shut down.

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal jobless payment that provided critical support for many of the unemployed. Members of Congress are locked in prolonged negotiations over a new rescue aid package that might extend that unemployment benefit, though likely at a lower level of payment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Poll: 1/2 of workers laid off during pandemic believe job are lost
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Suspect sought in fight, fatal staircase fall at Penn Station
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Hazmat crews on scene of blaze that injured 4 firefighters
Social media sites fact check Trump for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Show More
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
Sex offenders at Manhattan hotel will likely extend their stay
Man accused of sexual contact with child in Brooklyn
New York State Police start speeding crackdown
Man accused of cutting brake lines of NYPD van
More TOP STORIES News