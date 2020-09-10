unemployment

Many more likely sought US unemployment aid as layoffs persist

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the months since the viral pandemic erupted.

The number of people who are seeking unemployment benefits each week still exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession in early spring.

RELATED | Stimulus package vote: Senate Republican's COVID-19 relief bill expected to faIl
EMBED More News Videos

As people continue to suffer from COVID-19 and its effect on the nation, Congress works to break a stimulus package stalemate.



The government's August jobs report showed that the economy had recovered about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with diminished benefits.

The rate of confirmed viral infections has dropped over the past several weeks but remains well above where it was in the spring. Many analysts say the economy won't likely be able to sustain a recovery until a vaccine is available.

EMBED More News Videos

Women of color say they are feeling the pinch of the economic fallout caused by COVID-19 more than others.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically hurt in hit and run crash in Lower Manhattan
Eyewitness News studio windows smashed: Photos of suspect
Escaped inmate discovered hiding under sheet in man's living room
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical showers
Trump may have knowingly downplayed COVID risk, audio reveals
6 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
Virtual learning starts today for students in Jersey City
Show More
COVID Updates: SUNY schools buy 5 additional saliva testing machines
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation
Is opening indoor dining at 25% enough for NYC restaurants?
High-end designer by day, street tailor by night
More TOP STORIES News