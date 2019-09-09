Mattel to release limited edition Barbie celebrating Día de los Muertos

A limited edition Barbie that celebrates the the centuries-old Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos is set to hit stores this month.Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.Her face is painted in traditional face-paint representing the dead.The doll has sparked mixed reaction online with some accusing Mattel of cultural appropriation.But its designer says he wants the doll to expand awareness about the holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.