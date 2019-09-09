Business

Mattel to release limited edition Barbie celebrating Día de los Muertos

A limited edition Barbie that celebrates the the centuries-old Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos is set to hit stores this month.

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.

Her face is painted in traditional face-paint representing the dead.

The doll has sparked mixed reaction online with some accusing Mattel of cultural appropriation.

But its designer says he wants the doll to expand awareness about the holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.

The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmattelbarbietoys
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Decomposing body found above Queens Domino's ruled homicide
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Brooklyn
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
Police: Man dressed as Elmo groped teen in Times Sq.
Show More
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
Trial begins for landlord, workers charged in deadly NYC explosion
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
More TOP STORIES News