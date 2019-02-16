BUSINESS

Mayor de Blasio writes scathing op-ed on Amazon's decision not to come to Queens

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio is launching another attack on Amazon over its decision not to come to Long Island City.

In a scathing op-ed in The New York Times, the mayor writes,
"A project that could've opened a path to the middle class for thousands of families was scuttled by a few very powerful people sitting in a boardroom in Seattle."

He then added,

"They didn't want to be in a city where they had to engage critics at all."

De Blasio talks about the courting process that took place, saying:

"We know the game is rigged - it's time to end that economic warfare, pitting cities against one another."

(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
