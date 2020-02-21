Business

McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers, minus the calories

You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen?

Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with the just the light of a match.

McDonald's didn't bottle the smell of its iconic quarter-pounder with cheese, but it did put it in a candle. Six different candles to be exact, reported to CNN.

RELATED: Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's nationwide Wednesday with new Shamrock McFlurry

The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef votives.



You can burn them individually, or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

The candles aren't for sale yet, but you can check them out on McDonald's golden arches unlimited merchandise website.

The iconic fast-food chain has several new items debuting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmcdonald'smcdonaldsu.s. & worldcheeseburger
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC
2-alarm fire damages Harlem apartment building
NYC Transit President Andy Byford works his last day
Snowless in New York City
AccuWeather: Cold but bright end of the week
Gym worker robbed inside Upper West Side Equinox
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
Show More
Man charged in fatal library stabbing accused of attempted rape
Residents struggle to escape fire at multi-family home in NJ
Man with leukemia finally meets stranger who donated bone marrow
Police: Man impersonating detective scams woman out of $3,300
3 injured when school bus, vehicles crash in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News