Meet in Place opens in FiDi, offering full-service conference rooms for businesses and freelancers

Need a space to conduct meetings? A new spot has you covered. Located at 87 Nassau St. in the Financial District, the new arrival is called Meet in Place.
According to its website, Meet in Place allows freelancers, large and small businesses, and multinational companies to book a conference room with the website, app or a phone call. Rooms can be booked for as little as one hour or up to a few days.
The new arrival has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Dan B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 14, wrote, "I booked a room in Meet in Place when I needed a conference room for a two-hour meeting. The rooms there are beautiful, and I highly recommend it for anyone who needs a professional space for their meetings."
Yelper Talya M. added, "This place is amazing and has so much to offer! I've stopped by to see it, as I'm planning on having a meeting, and this place is going to suit my purpose exactly!"
Intrigued? Contact the team at Meet in Place to learn more.
