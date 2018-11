Meet in Place opens in FiDi, offering full-service conference rooms for businesses and freelancers

Need a space to conduct meetings? A new spot has you covered. Located at 87 Nassau St. in the Financial District, the new arrival is called Meet in Place According to its website , Meet in Place allows freelancers, large and small businesses, and multinational companies to book a conference room with the website, app or a phone call. Rooms can be booked for as little as one hour or up to a few days.The new arrival has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.Dan B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 14, wrote, "I booked a room in Meet in Place when I needed a conference room for a two-hour meeting. The rooms there are beautiful, and I highly recommend it for anyone who needs a professional space for their meetings."Yelper Talya M. added , "This place is amazing and has so much to offer! I've stopped by to see it, as I'm planning on having a meeting, and this place is going to suit my purpose exactly!"Intrigued? Contact the team at Meet in Place to learn more.