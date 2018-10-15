BUSINESS

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft who also owned the Seattle Seahawks and Trail Blazers, died Monday, his company announced Monday. He was 65. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE --
Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft who also owned the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, died Monday, his company announced Monday. He was 65.

Allen died in Seattle of complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his family and his company, Vulcan Inc., announced.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level," said his sister, Jody Allen. "While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend."

Vulcan Inc's statement on Paul Allen is available here.

Allen and Bill Gates founded Microsoft Corp. in 1975. The company's big break came in 1980, when IBM Corp. decided to move into personal computers. IBM asked Microsoft to provide the operating system.

The decision thrust Microsoft onto the throne of technology and the two Seattle natives became billionaires. Both later dedicated themselves to philanthropy.


Over the course of the several decades, Allen gave more than $2 billion to a wide range of interests, including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
