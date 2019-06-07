INDUSTRY CITY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- More than 1,500 women gathered at Industry City for this year's Create and Cultivate conference. An annual event that brings women together to discuss key topics surrounding entrepreneurship, the digital space, and life as a modern working woman.
The day-long event was hosted by Create and Cultivates' CEO and Founder, Jaclyn Johnson, and featured conversations from Amber Heard, Martha Stewart, and Ashley Graham.
Create & Cultivate is the fastest growing online platform and conference for millennial women in business. Through their online platform and curated events, Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that empower women.
By the time she was 28, Johnson had sold her first business, (No Subject), invested in multiple female owned startups and launched her second multi-million dollar company, Create & Cultivate.
This summer, Jaclyn released her first book, WorkParty, via Simon & Schuster, offering her rallying cry for women in the workplace, First We Leaned In, Now We Stand Up.
WorkParty is Johnson's career manifesto sharing her story as well as advice on how she turned distrust into determination, frustration into fuel, and heartache into hard work-and how the reader can too.
The book launched alongside WorkParty the Podcast - which expands upon the important topics covered in her book. Season one of the podcast features special guests Kristen Bell, Phoebe Robinson, Sara Blakely and more.
Watch more episodes of Social Superstars here!
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Over 1,500 women attend Create & Cultivate annual conference in New York City
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News