7 On Your Side: 'Misleading' change of address websites can cost you big

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Would you pay $80 for something you could do for one dollar? Of course not. But scores of consumers are doing just that, not knowing they're getting swindled.
7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda helps you not to fall for one of the most devious online deceptions.
The Better Business Bureau is calling them misleading or simply fraudulent.
Websites resembling the US Postal Service are offering to file a postal change of address form for you. But there's one big catch, the price.
Before you move, it's customary to go on the USPS website and fill out a change of address form. The service costs $1.
But, if you Google "Change of Address" a whole bunch of websites pop up. They promise to change your address, but they're not affiliated with the USPS.
The first one we clicked on charged $80. A mark up of 76% over what the USPS charges.
But, they also promise to sign you up on the Do Not Call and junk mail list, which you could also do for free.
Over the phone a representative gave us the hard sell, promising the fee also would save me 50% on all utilities for a year!
The same thing happened with another website. When 7 On Your Side called their number, their representative told us they were affiliated with the USPS.
But on their website, it states they aren't. They also promised discounts on all my utilities until I moved again.
7 On Your Side called PSE&G, Con Ed, and First Energy that services six states including New York and New Jersey, none have a discount program for new customers.
As for the two websites we called, neither answered our requests for further information.
The big takeaway here is when changing your address online, start with the legitimate website USPS.com. Don't Google and click on lookalikes.
Keep a close eye on your credit card statements. If you do sign up with one of these accounts, they sometimes have recurring "service" charges.
If you think you've been scammed, report it to the postal service.
