BUSINESS

Muay Thai Studio 'Hit House' Now Open In Nolita

Photo: Hit House/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Muay Thai spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hit House, the newcomer is located at 2 Spring St. (between Bowery & Elizabeth St) in Nolita.

This new workout gym bills itself as "Muay Thai in a boutique fitness studio," according to a statement from business owner Tyler Scott on its Yelp page.

The 50-minute long classes consist of "punches, kicks, knees and elbows" on heavy punching bags set to high-energy music. According to Scott, the classes help increase cardio while producing muscle tone.

The "exclusive bags" used in classes were developed with Century Martial Arts as an alternative to traditional boxing bags, which eliminate back swing and allows for a "softer, low-impact feel," he added.

Hit House has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Raquel H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Showers and digital lockers. Thank you! I don't feel like I am in the '90s any more. I can carry a lighter load now and I do not have to worry about buying a lock beforehand."

Yelper Jiana D. added: "This is a great gym if you want to sweat and push yourself to your limits! Full body workout incorporated with technique--not to mention you get to kick the crap out of stuff!"

Hit House is now open at 2 Spring St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News