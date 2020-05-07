MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, sounding ominous note for department stores during the coronavirus pandemic.The department store chain it has entered into an agreement with a significant majority of its creditors to undergo a financial restructuring, substantially reducing its debt load and interest payments and supporting continued operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth," Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group said. "However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business."Neiman Marcus Group says temporary closures of some Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Last Call stores,have been extended through May 31.The Company continues to operate online.Furloughs or temporary salary reductions have been put into effect through at least May 31 with the potential to either extend or shorten based on COVID-19 developments.A total of 10 stores nationwide are now open for curbside pickup - all Texas Neiman Marcus stores, as well as Tampa, Las Vegas and Tysons Corner stores.On May 4, the Atlanta and NorthPark Neiman Marcus stores became available to customers by private appointment.Neiman Marcus says the Chapter 11 process will not impact the timing of store re-openings.The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the fall.