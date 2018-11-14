LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --Amazon is coming to Queens and bringing thousands of good paying jobs to the city.
But not everyone is happy and local leaders and residents are preparing to protest Wednesday.
The protest is slated for 11:30 a.m. outside what will be the new site for Amazon once it's redeveloped.
The protest was planned before the details of the Amazon deal were even revealed.
Angry Long Island City residents packed a community meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns over part of Amazon's second headquarters coming to Long Island City.
They want to see Amazon investing the infrastructure, subway system and affordable housing.
In an announcement Tuesday, Amazon promised 25,000 jobs in Long Island City, green space and job fairs.
But, there is outrage over incentives given to Amazon.
That includes more than a billion and a half dollars in tax credits from the state, a half billion for construction and an unknown amount of city incentives that could reach over a hundred million more.
"Why isn't de Blasio making sure that we, that the small business owners, who are the biggest employers in the country, that we are well? No one's giving me a kickback," said Michelle Melnick, a business owner.
"This is a big money maker for us. Costs us nothing," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
This new deal was made with the state, giving the city council essentially no power to change the deal.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube