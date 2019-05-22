Business

Coca-Cola to re-release New Coke to coincide with 'Stranger Things' season 3

It was a giant flop for Coca Cola in the 1980s but the company is going to try it again.

They are reviving "New Coke."

And it's all because of the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

The show's third season will take place during the summer of 1985, the same year Coke debuted a new recipe for its signature soda.

Sales were so bad back then that New Coke was pulled from shelves after just a few months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoca colanetflixu.s. & worldsoda
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week celebration to kicks off with Parade of Ships
Video: Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
Thief wanted in string of burglaries in Midtown
More Dems seeking impeachment proceedings against Trump
Show More
Urban Outfitters launching new clothing rental service
Tornadoes, flooding continue in Midwest
Lawsuit claims some NYC Starbucks put customers' health at risk
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News